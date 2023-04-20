Watch Now
Have You Seen Me

Actions

Police looking for missing Virginia Beach man with dementia

Michael Anthony Harold
Virginia Beach Police Department
Michael Anthony Harold
Posted at 1:58 PM, Apr 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-20 13:58:55-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Police Department is looking for a 62-year-old man named Michael Anthony Harold.

Police say Harold has dementia and currently doesn’t have his medication. On Wednesday, April 19, he left a residence on Honeygrove Road and got on HRT Bus #22 at the stop across from Bayside High School, according to VBPD. After, police say he was believed to have returned to an address on Bayside Road where he used to live.

Police released the following description of Harold: Male, 5’9” tall, weighs 150 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Detective Bureau at 757-385-8885.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV