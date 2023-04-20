Police looking for missing Virginia Beach man with dementia

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Police Department is looking for a 62-year-old man named Michael Anthony Harold.

Police say Harold has dementia and currently doesn’t have his medication. On Wednesday, April 19, he left a residence on Honeygrove Road and got on HRT Bus #22 at the stop across from Bayside High School, according to VBPD. After, police say he was believed to have returned to an address on Bayside Road where he used to live.

Police released the following description of Harold: Male, 5’9” tall, weighs 150 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Detective Bureau at 757-385-8885.