Police search for 11-year-old boy last seen at Magnuson Hotel in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Virginia beach Police are searching for a missing 11-year-old boy.

Angel Maldonado Contreas was last seen by his mom on Thursday around 5 p.m., at the Magnuson Hotel, 5909 Northampton Boulevard.

Police say Angel was last seen with another boy who is about 14-years-old. Angel is a Hispanic boy, who does not speak English, with black hair and brown eyes. He is about 5'2" and weighs around 110 pounds.

If you have seen Angel or know where he is currently, please call non-emergency Dispatch at 757-385-5000 or dial 911.

