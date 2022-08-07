Police search for missing 14-year-old girl last seen in Isle of Wight County

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. - Isle of Wight Police are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl.

14-year-old Alexia "Lexi" Noelle Mahone was last seen leaving her home in the Clyde’s Dale Mobile Home Community, on Thursday, August 4, 2022, by her mother, around 3 p.m.

Police describe Lexi as a bi-racial girl with brown eyes and black hair. She is 5’6” and 125lbs. At the time she left her home, police say she was wearing a black hoodie, blue and yellow basketball-style shorts, a blue bandana wrapped around her head and slide on gym shoes.

If you have seen Alexia Mahone or know her whereabouts, please contact the Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office at 757-357-2151.

