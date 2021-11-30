Watch
Police search for missing 50-year-old Norfolk woman who suffers from mental health issues

Norfolk Police Department
Christina Sawyer
Posted at 5:41 PM, Nov 30, 2021
NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk detectives are asking for the public's help finding a missing 50-year-old woman who was reported missing Monday afternoon.

Authorities say Christina Sawyer was last seen around 1:10 p.m. on November 29 in the 800 block of Oak Avenue.

Sawyer is approximately 5'8" tall, weighs 190 pounds and has short, black hair and brown eyes.

Detectives say Sawyer suffers from mental health issues.

If you have seen her or know where she may be, you are asked to please call the Norfolk Police Department’s non-emergency number at (757) 441-5610.

