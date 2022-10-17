Watch Now
Norfolk Police search for missing 69-year-old man that suffers from health issues

Norfolk Police
Posted at 11:19 AM, Oct 17, 2022
NORFOLK, Va.  — Norfolk Police need the public's help in locating a missing 69-year-old man.

69-year-old Fred L. Branton was last seen on October 12, 2022, around 11:00 p.m. in the 1300 block of N. Military Highway.

Police say Branton is approximately 5’9” and 145 pounds with grey hair, brown eyes, and a grey beard. He may be driving a greenish silver 2007 Toyota Avalon with South Carolina plates.

According to police, Branton suffers from health issues and may need medical attention.

Anyone who has information about his whereabouts should please call 911 or submit an anonymous tip here.

