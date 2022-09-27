Watch Now
Police search for missing 78-year-old Norfolk woman with dementia

Portsmouth Police
Posted at 10:47 PM, Sep 26, 2022
NORFOLK, Va. - Police need the public's help in locating a missing 78-year-old Norfolk woman.

78-year-old Hazel Lee Williams was last seen in the 900 block of Scott Street around 2 p.m. on Monday.

Police say Williams is about 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing around 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black hat, orange sweatshirt, tan pants, and black boots.

Williams suffers from dementia and may need medical attention.

If you see her, police encourage you to call 911 or contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.

