Police searching for 10-year-old runaway with autism in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake police are asking for the public’s help in locating Damien Jackson, a 10-year-old male runaway with autism.

Jackson was last seen in the 400 block of Cobblewood Bend in Chesapeake last night at around 10 p.m, police say. His family believes he left the residence on foot at an unknown time Wednesday morning.

He may be traveling on foot in the surrounding area.

Damien is a bi-racial male, approximately 5'00" and 68 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair worn in medium length braids. He was last seen wearing green pants, a gray hooded jacket with the word “Aeropostale” on it, and was carrying a brown camouflage backpack.

Damien has high functioning autism and requires medication, police tell us.

If anybody has seen Damien Jackson or has any information about where he is, they are asked call the Chesapeake Police Department at (757)-382-6161, 911, or the Crime line.