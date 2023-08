NORFOLK, Va. — Police are searching for 61-year-old John I. Parrish, 61, of Norfolk.

He was last seen on August 4 around 5:30 p.m. in the 3900 block of Llewelyn Avenue.

He is around 6 feet, 3 inches, 200 pounds, and may be wearing army fatigue pants with a blue and pink shirt with palm trees.

Police say Parrish is in need of medication.

If you have seen John Parrish or know where he may be you're asked to call non-emergency dispatch at 757-441-5610.