Police still looking for Edenton woman last seen more than 20 days ago

EDENTON, N.C. — It's been more than 20 days since Shannon Dionne Anderson was reported missing from Edenton, North Carolina.

Police confirmed to News 3 on Tuesday Anderson is still missing.

She was last seen on April 24 in the area of Luke Street driving a Ford Escape. She has North Carolina license plates that read 2221RT.

Police said it was unclear where she might be heading.

Anyone who has information about where she might be is asked to call 911 or Chowan County Communications at 252-482-4444.