Poquoson Police search for missing 17-year-old Dominick Turner

The Poquoson Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing 17-year-old male.

Dominick Turner was last seen at 3:30 a.m. in Poquoson, Va on January 5th, 2022.

Turner was staying with a family member when he stole a vehicle. The vehicle was later found in Newport News, Va.

Turner has family and attends school in Newport News, Va. He has friends in Yorktown, VA and could possibly be in that area.

According to his family, he has mentioned in the past about harming himself.

He also has medical conditions that require medication.

Turner wears orthodontic braces and his left ear is pierced with a silver hoop.

If you have any information on Dominick’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Poquoson Police Department at 757-890-3621.