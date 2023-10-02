Watch Now
Portsmouth investigators looking for missing 14-year-old last seen Sunday night

News 3
Posted at 12:38 PM, Oct 02, 2023
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Investigators are looking for a missing teen last seen in Portsmouth, according to the Portsmouth Police Department.

Takya Manley, 14, was last seen in Cradock on Cushing Street around 11 p.m. on Sunday, October 1, PPD says.

The department released the following description of Manley: 5’5” and 110 pounds, last seen wearing a black sports bra, gray shorts and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on Manley’s whereabouts is asked to call the Portsmouth Police Special Victims Unit at 757–393–8536. You can also leave a tip with the Crime Line by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or through the P3 Tips app.

