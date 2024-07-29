Portsmouth PD looking for 2 teens reported missing

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police were looking for two teenagers reported missing late Sunday afternoon.

A release said Chase Brown, 13, and Hector Acosta, 15, were last seen at 4 p.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of Arcadia Avenue in Portsmouth.

Acosta has a ponytail, is 5’7”, and weighs 150 pounds, police said. He might be wearing a pink and white hoodie and possibly grey Jordan sneakers.

Police said Chase Brown has black hair in a fade. He's 5’2” and 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing black jeans with a black hoodie.

Anyone with information on where they might be should call police.