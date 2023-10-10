Portsmouth police are looking for missing 21-year-old woman who needs daily medication

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police are looking for a missing 21-year-old woman.

Investigators say that Samantha Cogar was last seen around 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7, near the 1900 block of Parker Avenue, according to PPD. She was last seen in a maroon pick-up truck with VA tags UAF-6688.

Portsmouth Police Department

Cogar is about 5'7" and weighs about 180 pounds, according to the PPD.

Police say that Cogar is reported missing and must take daily medicine.

Portsmouth police say that those with information about Cogar's disappearance should contact the Portsmouth Police Special Victims Unit at 757–393–8536. You can also submit an anonymous tip to the Crime Line at at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP, **TIPS (**8477), or on the P3Tips app.

Crime Line tipsters are never asked to give their names or required to testify in court, according to the PPD. If a Crime Line caller's tip leads to an arrest or the recovery of drugs or stolen property, they could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000.

