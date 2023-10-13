Portsmouth police look for missing 12-year-old girl

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth investigators are looking for missing 12-year-old girl.

Malia Jada Miller was last seen leaving Waters Middle School at 4 p.m. on Thursday, according to Portsmouth Police. She was last seen wearing a beige hoodie, black pants and green and white shoes.

Police say Malia Miller is 5'6" and weighs about 140 pounds.

Anyone with information about Malia Miller's should contact the Portsmouth Police Special Victims Unit at 757-393-5300 or submit an anonymous tip at the Crime Line 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, **TIPS (**8477), or through the P3 Tipps app or online.

Police say Crime Line tipsters are never asked to give their names or required to testify in court, and if a crime line caller’s tip leads to an arrest or the recovery of drugs or stolen property, they could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000.