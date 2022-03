PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Portsmouth Police are asking for the public's help finding a 15-year-old girl who is said to have run away.

Teonnae Garland was last seen on March 9 near the 1400 block of Elmhurst Lane.

If you have seen Garland or know where she may be, you are asked to contact the police department's Special Victims Unit at 757–393–8536.

Stay with News 3 for updates.