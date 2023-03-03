Watch Now
Have You Seen Me

Actions

Portsmouth police looking for elderly couple reported missing

Missing Portsmouth Couple.jpg
Portsmouth Police Department
78-year-old Darlene Alice Lawrence (left) and 78-year-old Marvin Lee Lawrence<br/>
Missing Portsmouth Couple.jpg
Posted at 3:40 PM, Mar 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-03 15:40:52-05

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police are looking for an elderly couple last seen Friday.

Marvin Lee Lawrence, 78, and Darlene Alice Lawrence, 78, were last seen on High Street West in a red 4-door Ford Explorer with Florida tags 5448QZ, police said.

Marvin is described as being 5-foot-6 and 190 pounds with grey hair and brown eyes. He might be wearing a grey polo shirt, blue jean shorts and white sneakers, according to a press release from Portsmouth police.

Darlene is about 5-foot-4 and weighs 95 pounds, and has grey hair and blue eyes, police said. She could be wearing a light blue sweater, black leggings and sneakers that are white and teal in color.

Police said there is a medical concern for their well-being.

Anyone who sees them or knows where they might be should call police at 757–393–8536 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV