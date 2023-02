PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police are looking for 62-year-old Anthony Cuffee who hasn't been seen in a week.

Cuffee was last seen in the area of 3300 Portsmouth Boulevard on Jan. 27, police said. He hasn't had any contact with his family, which is reportedly out of character for him.

Police said Cuffee is described as being 5-foot-9, 145 pounds with grey hair and brown eyes. He's also blind in his left eye.

Anyone who sees him should call police.