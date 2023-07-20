Portsmouth police looking for missing 16-year-old girl last seen near Sugar Creek Circle

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Jonnayah Daniels, 16, is missing from Portsmouth.

She was last seen on Sunday, July 9 around the 3700 block of Sugar Creek Circle at about 8 p.m., according to the Portsmouth Police Department.

Daniels is 5'5", about 165 pounds and has blonde and black box braids, according to PPD. Police say she was last seen wearing black and white LSW checkered pajamas, a black sports bra and white Crocs with "champion and yellow smiley faces" all over them.

The Portsmouth Police Department said Daniels was reported as a runaway.

Anyone with information should contact the Portsmouth Police Special Victims Unit at 757-393-8536. You can also leave an anonymous tip with the Crime Line by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, by using the “P3 Tips” app or by visiting their website at portscrimeline.com.

In our Have You Seen Me series, we cover missing persons cases, especially those that don't traditionally get a lot of attention. News 3 anchor Jessica Larché's special reports shine a light on the issue, and as she's reported, just because a child ran away, it does not mean they are not in danger.