Portsmouth police looking for missing 70-year-old man

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth investigators are looking for a missing 70-year-old man.

Barry Stephen Crocker was last seen in the 900 Block of County around 8 p.m. on Oct. 9, according to the Portsmouth Police Department. He was last seen wearing a blue track suit and possibly a blue baseball cap with a red "B" on it.

Police say that Crocker wears a lanyard with is Housing Specialists name and phone number around his neck. He is also described as shuffling when he walks and having a "gruff sounding voice." He is 5'3" and weighs between 140 and 150 pounds.

The PPD says that Crocker has some medical issues and show signs of onset dementia.

Anyone with information about Crocker's whereabouts should contact the Portsmouth Police Special Victims Unit at 757-393-8536 or submit an anonymous tip to the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP, **TIPS (**8477) and/or P3 Tips.