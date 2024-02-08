Watch Now
Portsmouth police looking for missing man last seen over two months ago

Portsmouth Police Department
Posted at 6:40 AM, Feb 08, 2024
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing man who was last seen over two months ago.

Scott Jacobs, 33, was last seen on Nov. 30 in the 1100 block of Tatem Avenue. Police say his family hasn't heard from him since.

Police released the following description of Jacobs: white; about 158 lbs. and 5'9"; last seen wearing a dark hoodie, light grey sweatpants, a baseball cap, black slide-on shoes and a black backpack.

Anyone with information on Jacobs' whereabouts is asked to call police at 757-393-8536. You can also leave a tip with the Crime Line by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

