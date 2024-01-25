Portsmouth police looking for missing teen last seen on Race St.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Police are looking for a missing teen who hasn’t been seen in several days.

Travis Mitchell, 17, was last seen Saturday in the 3500 of Race St., police say. They added that he was last seen getting into an unknown vehicle.



Police say Mitchell (pictured below) is 6’1” and 180 lbs.

Portsmouth Police Department

Police are describing him as a runaway.

Anyone with information on Mitchell’s whereabouts is asked to call police. You can also leave an anonymous tip with the Crime Line by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or visiting P3TIPS.com.

