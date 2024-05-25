Watch Now
Have You Seen Me

Actions

Portsmouth Police looking for missing woman

Portsmouth Police looking for missing woman
Untitled design (4).png
Posted at 7:38 AM, May 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-25 08:03:05-04

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police in Portsmouth said they were looking for 41-year-old Michelle Green.

She was last seen Friday, May 24, leaving the Vickers Court area of Portsmouth.

Green is described as a white female with blond hair, 5'6, and 170 pounds.

She has a stitch tattoo on her left forearm and an elephant tattoo on her right forearm.

She was last seen wearing a black dress.

Green is considered endangered.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact Portsmouth Police at (757) 393-8536 or contact the crime line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

On 3

St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway