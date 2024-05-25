Portsmouth Police looking for missing woman

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police in Portsmouth said they were looking for 41-year-old Michelle Green.

She was last seen Friday, May 24, leaving the Vickers Court area of Portsmouth.

Green is described as a white female with blond hair, 5'6, and 170 pounds.

She has a stitch tattoo on her left forearm and an elephant tattoo on her right forearm.

She was last seen wearing a black dress.

Green is considered endangered.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact Portsmouth Police at (757) 393-8536 or contact the crime line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.