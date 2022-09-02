Portsmouth Police search for 77-year-old man last seen Thursday walking out of hospital

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Portsmouth Police are searching for a missing 77-year-old man last seen Thursday.

77-year-old George Michael Powell was last seen walking out of an area hospital on Wednesday wearing blue jeans and an unknown color shirt.

Police say they need to check on his well-being.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the PPD Special Victims Unit at 757–393–8536. Or call the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also reach the Crime Line at **TIPS (**8477). Callers can also submit an anonymous tip through the Crime Line’s “P3 Tips” app or visit their website here.

