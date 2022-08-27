Watch Now
Portsmouth Police search for missing 1-year-old

Posted at 4:34 PM, Aug 27, 2022
PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Portsmouth Police is currently searching for a missing 1-year-old last seen yesterday, August 26, 2022, around 5 p.m.

Authorities say the missing Yermyah Mann-Anderson was last seen near the 900 block of Green Street wearing a blue shirt and a blue-jean jumper.

He was in custody of His aunt, 32-year-old Crystal Mann.

Police say they may be driving a yellow moving van.

Portsmouth Police urge those with information on their whereabouts to contact the Special Victims Unit at 757–393–8536. Or call the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

The investigation is ongoing.

