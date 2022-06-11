Portsmouth Police search for missing 12-year-old girl

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth Police Department is searching for 12-year-old Katrice McDougal.

According to authorities she was recently reported missing and last seen on June 10, 2022, around 5 p.m., near the 600 block of Dinwiddie Street.

McDougal is about 4'08'’ to 5'0'’ tall and about 85 to 100 lbs.

She was wearing ripped jeans and a dark colored hoody at the time.

Her hairstyle has changed to a short afro, so it will not match the pictures provided.

Those with any information on her whereabouts are urged to contact the Special Victims Unit at 757–393–8536. Or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also use the Crime Line’s “P3 Tips” app. You can also submit information to the Portsmouth Crime Line Website at www.p3tips.com.