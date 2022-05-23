Portsmouth Police search for missing 13-year-old girl last seen early Monday morning

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Portsmouth Police need the public's help in locating a missing 13-year-old girl.

13-year-old Jade R. Scott was last seen in the area of 3300 Adams Street, on May 23, at 5 a.m.

According to police, she is approximately 5'2" and 130 lbs. They say it’s possible that she might be wearing black tights, a tie-dye hoody, and teal crocs.

Police say she is reported as a runaway.

Those with information on her whereabouts are urged to contact the Special Victims Unit at 757–393–8536 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also use the Crime Line’s “P3 Tips” app. You can also submit information to the Portsmouth Crime Line Website at www.p3tips.com. Crime Line tipsters are never asked to give their names or required to testify in court. If a crime line caller’s tip leads to an arrest, they may be eligible for the recovery of up to $1000.

