Portsmouth Police search for missing 15-year-old runaway girl last seen in Suffolk

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Portsmouth Police are searching for a runaway teen girl.

15-year-old Ky’Azia Hassell was reported as a runaway and was last seen on August 7 around 8 p.m., in the Harbor View and College Drive area of Suffolk.

She was seen traveling with 19-year-old Duane Peake in a 2004 Red Toyota Corolla with VA tags “DE WAVY.”

Portsmouth Police Duane Peak

If you know where Ky'Azia's whereabouts, contact the PPD Special Victims Unit at 757–393–8536 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Callers can also submit an anonymous tip through the Crime Line’s “P3 Tips” app or click here.

