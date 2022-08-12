Portsmouth Police search for missing 15-year-old runaway girl last seen in Suffolk

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Portsmouth Police are searching for a runaway teen girl.
15-year-old Ky’Azia Hassell was reported as a runaway and was last seen on August 7 around 8 p.m., in the Harbor View and College Drive area of Suffolk.
She was seen traveling with 19-year-old Duane Peake in a 2004 Red Toyota Corolla with VA tags “DE WAVY.”
If you know where Ky'Azia's whereabouts, contact the PPD Special Victims Unit at 757–393–8536 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Callers can also submit an anonymous tip through the Crime Line’s “P3 Tips” app or click here.