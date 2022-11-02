Portsmouth Police search for missing 16-year-old last seen Tuesday morning

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police need the public's help in locating a 16-year-old Portsmouth girl.

They are searching for 16-year-old Aaliyah Hull.

Police say she was last seen Tuesday morning near the 300 block of Kay Road. She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with a wolf on the front, and black pants with a white stripe down the side.

Officials are concerned for her safety due to medical reasons.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police at 757–393–5300. Or call the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also reach the Crime Line at **TIPS (**8477).

