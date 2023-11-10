Watch Now
Portsmouth police search for missing 60-year-old man; family says he may have dementia

Portsmouth Police Department
Posted at 10:59 PM, Nov 09, 2023
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police are searching for a missing 60-year-old man.

Joseph White was last seen at the Lowe's at 4040 Victory Boulevard at Victory Crossing, according to the PPD.

Police say that his family says that White is in the process of being diagnosed with dementia.

White was last seen wearing a two-toned long sleeve shirt, blue jeans, black tennis shoes and carrying a black jacket, according to the PPD. He is 5'10" and weighs 170 pounds.

Anyone with information about White's whereabouts should contact Portsmouth Police 757-393-5300 or submit an anonymous at the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP, **TIPS (**8477), the Crime Line’s “P3 Tips” app, or online.

