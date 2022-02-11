Portsmouth Police searching for missing 12-year-old girl last seen near Afton Square

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Investigators with the Portsmouth Police Department are asking for the public's help finding a 12-year-old girl who was reported missing Thursday afternoon.

Katrice McDougal was last seen near the city's Afton Square at 3:15 p.m.

She is described as having a light to medium complexion and wearing her hair in a short Afro that was possibly tied up with green shoe strings. She is 4'9" tall and weighs about 100 lb. Police say she also may have a "nose post."

McDougal was last seen wearing a black and pink Nickelodeon jacket with a fur hood, dark jeans with paint splatter, white Nike DCs, a red shirt with white letters that ties in the front. She was also carrying a black book bag with yellow straps.

If you have seen McDougal, you are asked to contact the department's Special Victims Unit at 757-393-8536. You can also leave an anonymous tip by calling the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). Tips may also be submitted online at P3Tips.com or via the P3Tips app.

Stay with News 3 for updates.