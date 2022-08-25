Senior alert issued for missing 71-year-old man last seen in Covesville

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. - Virginia State Police has issued a senior alert on behalf of the Albemarle County Police Department at 7:10 a.m. on August 25, 2022.

Police are looking for Ronnie Darrell Wolford, a 71-year-old white man with blue eyes and gray hair. Wolford is 5'6" and weighs 110 lbs., according to the senior alert.

Authorities say he was last seen on August 24, 2022 on Monocan Trail Road in Covesville, Va. possibly wearing a camouflage baseball hat and black motorcycle boots. He also walks with a cane.

He is possibly driving a Gray 2016 Nissan Frontier displaying Virginia plates: ULD3555.

The missing senior suffers from a cognitive impairment and the disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety as determined by the investigating agency.

Please contact the Albemarle County Police Department with any information regarding their whereabouts at 434-296-5807.

