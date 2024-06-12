Senior alert issued for missing Virginia Beach man with dementia

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A senior alert was issued Wednesday for a Virginia Beach man with dementia.

Melvin Wilson Lee, 66, left his home in the 3700 block of Whitney Court on Wednesday some time between midnight and 4 a.m., according to VBPD.

Virginia State Police

State police shared the following description of Lee: 6'1" and 125 lbs.; gray hair and brown eyes; possibly wearing a black robe; has the word "dog" tattooed on one of his arms; has a bandage on his left armpit.

State police say his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

The alert was issued by state police at 11:20 a.m. on behalf of VBPD.

Anyone with information on Lee's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or VBPD at 757-385-5000.