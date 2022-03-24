Watch
Senior Alert issued out of Virginia Beach for missing 79-year-old woman with cognitive impairment

Virginia State Police
Margaret Dyer
Posted at 3:53 PM, Mar 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-24 15:53:48-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - On behalf of the Virginia Beach Police Department, Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert for a 79-year-old woman reported missing Thursday afternoon.

Police say Margaret Dyer was last seen on Fleet Drive at 12 p.m.

Dyer is described as a white woman who is 5' tall, weighs 175 lb. and has hazel eyes and blonde hair. She was possibly last seen wearing a red sweatshirt and light blue jeans.

Dyer may be driving a silver Honda CRV with North Carolina plates HEV3833.

Stock photo of the vehicle Margaret Dyer may be driving

Authorities say Dyer suffers from a cognitive impairment, and her disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety.

If you have seen Dyer or know where she may be, you are asked to contact the Virginia Beach Police Department at 757-385-5000.

