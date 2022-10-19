Smithfield Police search for missing 40-year-old man last seen in early October

SMITHFIELD, Va. — Smithfield Police need the public's help in locating a missing man. They say there is reasonable cause for concern for his safety.

Police are searching for 40-year-old Leondus Holloman. They say he is a Black man who is approximately 5'10" and weighs 160 pounds.

Holloman was last seen around October 4 and at that time was wearing blue jeans and a white shirt, police report.

If anyone knows of Holloman's whereabouts or locates him, please contact the Smithfield Police Department at 757-357-3247.