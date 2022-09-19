Watch Now
State Police issue 'Ashanti Alert' for missing 41-year-old Newport News man last seen in August

Newport News Police Department
Posted at 2:50 PM, Sep 19, 2022
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Virginia State Police have issued an Ashanti Alert for a missing and endangered 41-year-old Newport News man last seen in August.

41-year-old James Philip Allen was last seen on August 13, 2022, at the North Towers of Winward Towers, 7501 River Road in Newport News.

Police describe Allen as a white male, approximately 5'10" tall, weighing 165 lbs. He has brown hair and blue eyes. Police say Allen has a scar over his eye and one on his chin.

State Police say his disappearance poses a threat to his health and safety.

If you have information regarding Mr. Allen’s whereabouts, contact NNPD Detective Juneau at (757) 928–4237 or call the NNPD non-emergency number at (757) 247–2500. You may also provide information anonymously by calling the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP (1–888–562–5887) or online.

