State police issue critically missing adult alert for elderly Virginia Beach man

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — State police have issued a critically missing adult alert for an elderly Virginia Beach man.
Benjamin Tellez, 79, was last seen on Thursday, Jan. 18, at 3 p.m. leaving his Virginia Beach home on Slalom Dr., according to police.
Police shared the following description of Tellez: white; 5’7” and 215 pounds; black hair and brown eyes; last seen wearing black sweatpants and a black shirt.
He could possibly be driving a green 2012 Toyota Camry with Virginia plats WMR4552. The car was last seen on Armory Dr. in Franklin around 8 a.m. on Friday.
Police say his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.
If you see Tellez, call 911.
