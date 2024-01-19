Watch Now
State police issue critically missing adult alert for elderly Virginia Beach man

Virginia State Police
Benjamin Tellez
Posted at 1:22 PM, Jan 19, 2024
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — State police have issued a critically missing adult alert for an elderly Virginia Beach man.

Benjamin Tellez, 79, was last seen on Thursday, Jan. 18, at 3 p.m. leaving his Virginia Beach home on Slalom Dr., according to police.

Police shared the following description of Tellez: white; 5’7” and 215 pounds; black hair and brown eyes; last seen wearing black sweatpants and a black shirt.

Benjamin Tellez

He could possibly be driving a green 2012 Toyota Camry with Virginia plats WMR4552. The car was last seen on Armory Dr. in Franklin around 8 a.m. on Friday.

Police say his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

If you see Tellez, call 911.

