Watch Now
NewsInvestigationsHave You Seen Me

Actions

State Police issue Senior Alert for missing 65-year-old man last seen in Alexandria

edwards.png
State Police
Djean Edwards
edwards.png
Posted at 2:19 PM, Nov 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-22 14:19:05-05

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — State Police has issued a Senior Alert for a missing 65-year-old man of Alexandria.

The alert was issued Tuesday around 12:30 p.m., on behalf of the Alexandria Police Department.

Police are searching for 65-year-old Djean Edwards. He was last seen Monday around 5:30 p.m., on foot in the area of Seminary Road.

Officials describe Edwards as an African American man who is 5'11", weighing 180 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

They say he was possibly wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, with red, white, and black converse shoes. He is also possibly wearing a blue and black coat with a black wool hat.

Edwards suffers from cognitive impairment and his disappearance poses a threat to his health and safety.

If you know anything regarding the missing senior's whereabouts, contact the police department at 703-746-4444.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ZE26377-HamPhoto.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads

Making Strides in Hampton Roads: Hundreds come out for breast cancer awareness