State Police issue Senior Alert for missing 74-year-old Arlington County man

ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. - State Police have issued a Senior Alert for a missing Arlington County man.

74-year-old Wei-Chi Thomas Yang was last seen on Monday at 2 p.m., at Sandalwood Court in Fairfax County.

Arlington County Police describe Yang as a 74-year-old Asian man with brown eyes and grey hair. They say he is 5'9" and has a scar on the bridge of his nose. Police say he is possibly wearing blue jeans, a green sweatshirt, white gym shoes, and glasses. He answers to the name "Thomas."

Police say he is possibly driving a brown 2011 Honda Accord sedan with Virginia plates: XDU-3196.

Yang suffers from cognitive impairment and his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Arlington County Police Department at 703-558-2222.