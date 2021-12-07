State Police cancels Senior Alert for missing 76-year-old Fauquier County man with cognitive impairment

FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. - Virginia State Police have canceled a Senior Alert for a missing 76-year-old man who suffers from a cognitive impairment. He has been recovered.

On behalf of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police issued a Senior Alert for 76-year-old Laurence Mason who was last seen on December 6, 2021 in Remington, Virginia around 3:53 p.m.

Police say he is a 145 pound, white 6’0 man with hazel eyes and gray hair. Mason was last seen wearing a blue and gold plaid shirt with blue jeans. He is possible driving a 2018 Volkswagen Jetta with Virginia plates that read: UYW-6599.

Officials say he suffers from a cognitive impairment and the disappearance poses a credible threat to Mason’s health and safety.