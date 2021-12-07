Watch
NewsInvestigationsHave You Seen Me

Actions

State Police cancels Senior Alert for missing 76-year-old Fauquier County man with cognitive impairment

items.[0].image.alt
Virginia State Police
Laurence Mason
62C1F6A0-8306-405D-B12C-2173376789EB.png
Posted at 5:30 AM, Dec 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-07 06:13:44-05

FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. - Virginia State Police have canceled a Senior Alert for a missing 76-year-old man who suffers from a cognitive impairment. He has been recovered.

On behalf of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police issued a Senior Alert for 76-year-old Laurence Mason who was last seen on December 6, 2021 in Remington, Virginia around 3:53 p.m.

Police say he is a 145 pound, white 6’0 man with hazel eyes and gray hair. Mason was last seen wearing a blue and gold plaid shirt with blue jeans. He is possible driving a 2018 Volkswagen Jetta with Virginia plates that read: UYW-6599.

Officials say he suffers from a cognitive impairment and the disappearance poses a credible threat to Mason’s health and safety.

Please contact the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office with any information on Laurence Mason’s whereabouts at 540-347-3300. 

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo.png

Positively Hampton Roads

Give to the Holiday Helpers campaign