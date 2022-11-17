Watch Now
Suffolk Police looking for 16-year-old boy

Suffolk Police Department
Jackson Lindsey, 16
Posted at 9:37 PM, Nov 16, 2022
SUFFOLK, Va. — Police in Suffolk need help finding a 16-year-old boy reported missing.

In a press release, the Suffolk Police Department said Jackson Lindsey had last been seen around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at his home in the 500 block of Little Fork Road.

Police believe Lindsey is on foot. He is described as being 5’11” and 140 pounds, and he has red hair. He was last seen wearing a burgundy/maroon hoodie, dark jeans and light-gray Vans with white soles.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call Suffolk Police at 757-923-2350, option 8.

