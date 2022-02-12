Suffolk Police looking for 3-year-old boy abducted from home by mother, mother's boyfriend

SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Police are investigating the abduction of a 3-year-old child Friday night.

Police say around 8 p.m., Z’Kari Goodman was physically removed from a home in the 100 block of Fayette Street by his mother, Keevonda Stokely, and her boyfriend, Larrio Gray.

Suffolk Police Department Z’Kari Goodman

Z'Kari's father, Andre Goodman, who has full legal custody of his son, tried to retrieve Z'Kari before Stokely and Gray got into their vehicle, police say Gray threatened Goodman and other family members with a weapon.

Authorities say Gray and Stokely left the scene in a black 2005 Honda Accord with VA Temporary Registration 51278R.

Suffolk Police Department Keevonda Stokely

Z’Kari Goodman is 4’0" tall, weighs approximately 42 pounds and has chin length plaits/braids. He was last seen wearing a black and white t-shirt with blue and white Adidas pants.

The investigation remains ongoing.

If you know anything about this incident, you are asked to please contact Suffolk Police or the Suffolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). Tips may also be submitted at P3Tips.com.

