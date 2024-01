SUFFOLK, Va. — Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing woman who they say is endangered.

Shirley Donaldson, 57, was last seen Tuesday night around 9 p.m. walking out of her home on Battery Avenue, according to police.

Suffolk Police Department

Police tell us she was last seen wearing black leggings and a black shirt.

If you see her, you're asked to call 757-923-2350, option 8.