Suffolk Police search for man last seen in early October

SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Police needs the public's help in locating a missing endangered adult male last seen in October.

On October 1, 2022, 56-year-old Charles Williams, was last seen leaving on foot from the 1100 block of Nansemond Parkway around 1:00 p.m. without needed medication.

Police say there has been no contact with Williams since he went missing.

If you see Mr. Williams, had contact with Mr. Williams, or have any further information, please contact the Suffolk Police Department’s Emergency Communications Center at 757-923-2350, option 8.