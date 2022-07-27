Watch Now
Suffolk Police search for missing, endangered man

Posted at 6:22 AM, Jul 27, 2022
SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Police responded to 364 Canaan Circle after receiving reports of a missing endangered man.

An officer arrived and learned Joshua Carroll Weldin, age 34, was last seen on July 26, 2022 at 5:45 p.m. leaving his residence.

Weldin is described as a white male, 6’1’’, and 215 pounds. Weldin has a medical condition that requires immediate treatment.

Weldin was last seen operating a black Toyota 4 Runner bearing VA registration VEW-7522.

If observed, Mr. Weldin should not be approached prior to contacting Suffolk Police.

