Virginia Beach Police search for missing, endangered 75-year-old man

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Police needs the public's help in locating a missing and endangered 75-year-old man.

75-year-old Cornelius Leonard Doup has been reported missing after being seen Monday morning at home.

Police say Doup is dependent on life-saving medication and left home without it.

Doup was last seen at his residence in the 4900 block of Limestone Ave around 9 a.m. on Monday.

He was wearing a blue and black plaid shirt and jeans.

If you locate or have seen Mr. Doup, please call 911