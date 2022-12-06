Watch Now
NewsInvestigationsHave You Seen Me

Actions

Virginia Beach Police search for missing, endangered 75-year-old man

doup.png
VBPD
doup.png
Posted at 3:12 PM, Dec 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-06 15:14:15-05

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Police needs the public's help in locating a missing and endangered 75-year-old man.

75-year-old Cornelius Leonard Doup has been reported missing after being seen Monday morning at home.

Police say Doup is dependent on life-saving medication and left home without it.

Doup was last seen at his residence in the 4900 block of Limestone Ave around 9 a.m. on Monday.

He was wearing a blue and black plaid shirt and jeans.

If you locate or have seen Mr. Doup, please call 911

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Holiday helpers 2021

Holiday Helpers campaign gives back to local families in need