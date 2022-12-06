Virginia Beach Police search for missing, endangered 75-year-old man

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Police needs the public's help in locating a missing and endangered 75-year-old man.
75-year-old Cornelius Leonard Doup has been reported missing after being seen Monday morning at home.
Police say Doup is dependent on life-saving medication and left home without it.
Doup was last seen at his residence in the 4900 block of Limestone Ave around 9 a.m. on Monday.
He was wearing a blue and black plaid shirt and jeans.
If you locate or have seen Mr. Doup, please call 911