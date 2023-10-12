Virginia Beach police are looking for missing 95-year-old

VIRIGNIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department is asking for help to find a missing 95-year-old.

Aubrey Eugene Harrington was last seen at Sentara Bayside Hospital on Independence Boulevard around 8 a.m. on Thursday, according to the VBPD. Police say it is believed that Harrington was heading toward Virginia Beach General Hospital.

Harrington is about 5'10" and 125 pounds and has gray hair and blue eyes, according to the VBPD. He was last seen wearing a multicolored striped shirt, blue jeans and eyeglasses.

Police say he was traveling in a blue 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe with VA tags JXC7996.

Harrington suffers from a cognitive impairment, and police say that his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

Anyone with information should call 911 or the Detective Bureau at 757-385-4101.