Virginia Beach police looking for missing 13-year-old girl

Posted at 12:09 PM, May 31, 2023
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — VBPD officers are looking for a missing teen girl who they say left her home following a disagreement with her parents.

Police say the girl, Samantha Yarborough, has run away in the past. They believe she left her home sometime between 3 a.m. and 7 a.m. on Tuesday, May 30 after a "disagreement with her parents about her recent behavior."

The department released the following description of Samantha: 13 years old, stands five feet tall and weighs 110 pounds, has red hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Samantha's whereabouts is asked to call VBPD at 757-385-4101.

In our Have You Seen Me series, we cover missing persons cases, especially those that don't traditionally get a lot of attention. News 3 anchor Jessica Larché's special reports shine a light on the issue, and as she's reported, just because a child ran away, it does not mean they are not in danger.

