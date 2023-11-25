Virginia Beach police looking for missing teen last seen on Skipjack Ct.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police are looking for a missing teen who was last seen at his home in Virginia Beach.

Bradley Milliken, 15, was last seen on Thursday, Nov. 23 at his home on Skipjack Court, according to police. That’s near Indian Lakes Elementary.



Police released the following description of Milliken: 6’1” and 150 lbs. with brown hair and blue eyes. They said he was last seen wearing a black zip-up hoodie, black sweatpants, a tie-dye bookbag made of hemp and black and white Converse with duct tape on the toes.

He’s known to spend time at Sk8 Dojo, which is on Lila Lane, and the Salem area, police added.

Anyone with information on Milliken’s whereabouts is asked to call 757-385-4101 to speak with a VBPD Missing Persons Detective.

Stay with News 3 for updates.