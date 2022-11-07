Virginia Beach police looking for missing woman

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police in Virginia Beach said officers are looking for a missing woman.

The police department said Casey Smith, 49, was last seen around 10 a.m. Sunday.

Smith is about 5-foot-8 and weighs 130 pounds, police said. She has blue eyes and blond hair.

Police did not have a clothing description for Smith, but said she should be driving a silver 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee XL with unknown tag information.

Police said Smith may be experiencing a mental health crisis.

Authorities did not give information on her most recent location.

Anyone who sees her or knows where she might be is asked to call 757-385-4101 or 911.

If you or anyone you know is having a mental health crisis, help is always available by dialing 988, the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

