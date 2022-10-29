Watch Now
Virginia Beach Police looking for missing woman who may be headed to Florida

Posted at 4:47 PM, Oct 29, 2022
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Police on Saturday said they were looking for a missing woman.

A Twitter post from the police department said officers are looking for 61-year-old Zaira Valiente last seen on Oct. 25 leaving her home in Virginia Beach.

Police described Valiente as being 5-foot-2, weighing 115 pounds, and having blonde hair and green eyes. In addition, police said she has a tattoo on each ankle—a Cuban island-shaped tattoo on one ankle and a Tinkerbell tattoo on the other.

Police said Valiente was driving a white, 2015 Toyota Prius with California license plates reading 7LTF150. Her trunk has a circular Cuban flag sticker, a Cuban island-shaped sticker as well as a Cuban flag hanging from the rearview mirror.

The police department said Valiente's family has been unable to contact her, and that she has "symptoms of early-onset dementia/Alzheimers."

According to police, Valiente said she was heading to Orlando, Florida.

Anyone with information should call the police at 757-385-4101.

