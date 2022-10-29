Virginia Beach Police looking for missing woman who may be headed to Florida

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Police on Saturday said they were looking for a missing woman.

A Twitter post from the police department said officers are looking for 61-year-old Zaira Valiente last seen on Oct. 25 leaving her home in Virginia Beach.

VBPD is looking for Zaira Valiente. Her family is concerned due to their inability to contact her & her having shown symptoms of early-onset dementia/Alzheimers. She was last seen on Oct. 25 leaving her home in Virginia Beach in a white 2015 Toyota Prius, CA tag 7LTF150. pic.twitter.com/3GiFWmvg8n — Virginia Beach Police Department (@VBPD) October 29, 2022

Police described Valiente as being 5-foot-2, weighing 115 pounds, and having blonde hair and green eyes. In addition, police said she has a tattoo on each ankle—a Cuban island-shaped tattoo on one ankle and a Tinkerbell tattoo on the other.

Police said Valiente was driving a white, 2015 Toyota Prius with California license plates reading 7LTF150. Her trunk has a circular Cuban flag sticker, a Cuban island-shaped sticker as well as a Cuban flag hanging from the rearview mirror.

The police department said Valiente's family has been unable to contact her, and that she has "symptoms of early-onset dementia/Alzheimers."

According to police, Valiente said she was heading to Orlando, Florida.

Anyone with information should call the police at 757-385-4101.

